From John Adams, Minna

The 156 Salihu Tanko Islamic school children abducted by gunmen from their school in Tegina, Rafi local government area of Nigeria state over two months ago have regained their freedom.

The children who were on their way to the government house as at the time of filing this reports 9:55pm, were freed at a forest in Brinin Gwari, Kaduna state at about 7:30pm.

Although there is no official statement from either the state government or the Niger state police command on the release of the school children, it was gathered that the gunmen asked the parents of the victims to come to a location along Birnin Gwari-Pandogari road to collect the children.

About 10 buses were said to have been sent by the government to go and evacuate the children.

It was gathered that the parents of the children had paid N30million and 10 motorcycles as ransom but were still held by the bandits who later asked for additional N10million and five motorcycles.

It was not known if the N10million additional ransom was paid before the release of the children.

Details later