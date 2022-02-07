From John Adams, Minna

Ten out of the 13 family members of the Chairman of Shiroro local government area of Niger State, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba have been released by their abductors after spending over 60 days in captivity.

The release of the victims, all women and their children, follows the payment of N5million and three motorcycles as ransom to the gunmen.

However the Chairman’s elder brother and his two children, all boys are still being held in Zamfara forest by the gunmen who are demanding additional N10million and three motorcycles.

Recalled that gunmen numbering over 50 and riding on motorcycles, stormed Chibani in Shiroro local government on November 27th last year and abducted about 50 members of the community, including 13 family members of the Council Boss.

Seven of the abductees were set free as the motorcycles that were brought by the gunmen could not transport all of them. The 13 family members of the Council boss were however not lucky as the gunmen whisked them away.

Barely one week after their abduction, the gunmen demanded N60million as ransom for the release of the only 13 members of his family, but the amount was later reduced to N57million and two motorcycles.

Speaking to Daily Sun in Minna on Monday the Council Chairman confirmed the released of the ten members of his family, made up of women and their Children but was silent on whether any ransom was paid or not.

“Ten people have been freed by the bandits and they are all women. They are still holding on to my elder brother and his children, and they are demanding for N110million and three motorcycles, and that is where we are now”.

Asked how much was paid for the release of the ten members, Chukuba said, “I think the most important thing is that they have regained their freedom and by the special grace of God the remaining ones would be freed”.