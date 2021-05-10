From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Barely 24 hours after motorcycle operators popularly known as Okada riders carried out a violent protest at Karu, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), another protest is currently ongoing at Orozo, this time by members of Keke NAPEP riders.

Although the reason of the protest is not known, a group of angry protesters armed with guns, knives, sticks, petrol and fuel have taken over the route destroying and any Keke NAPEP that passes through the area at the time of filing this report.

Some persons are said to be injured and taken to the primary Health care center in the area.

Orozo a satellite town in Abuja, is where the Federal Treasury Academy and the Federal Technical College is located.

Calls to the FCT police public relations officer to confirm the riot was not connecting at the time of filing this report.