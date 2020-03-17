Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There was palpable tension at the national Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja as the two factions of the National Working Committee (NWC) currently meet separately ahead of the main meeting.

The tension had built up when the embattled National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, arrived the secretariat at exactly 12.50pm to the waiting horde of majorly loyal state chairmen of the party.

His arrival did not, however, receive the expected ovation from the secretariat staff, just as none of the members of the other faction of the NWC who had arrived earlier came to receive him along the state chairmen.

More than 30 minutes after Oshiomhole’s arrival, while he held meeting with the loyal NWC members in his office, his anti members sat patiently waiting for the commencement of the meeting.

Those meeting with Oshiomhole in his office include the state chairmen, NWC members like Abiola Ajimobi, the newly appointed National Auditor, Pual Chukwuma, National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Naional Women Leader, National Vice Chairman (South-south), Hilliard Eta, National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogara, National Vice Chairman South-east among others.

The Acting National Secretary, Victor Giadom, had arrived the secretariat as early as 11.25am acknowledged pleasantries from the staff and battery of journalists patiently waiting for the unfolding drama.

Perhaps, acting on his order or directive, his driver had taken the space alloted to the newly National Secretary, Arch Waziri Bulama.

He did not stop there as he horridly occupied the seat next to the National Chairman in readiness for battle his newly appointed boss,

Shortly after Oshiomhole’s arrival, the Vice Chairman North East, Mustapha Salihu, did not only storm at exactly 12.55 pm but also arrived the conference room and held a quick meeting with Giadom.