There is tension right now in Karu, a satellite town in Abuja as commercial motorcycle operators took to the streets to protest.

Although the cause of their protest is not known, their action has forced many to stay indoors as the protesters are going about destroying vehicles and attacking innocent persons.

It was gathered that the riot which started at about 11:o’clock in the morning has forced many churches in their area to lock their gates asking their members to remain inside the church so as not to be attacked.

Already, soldiers and police personnel have been deployed to the area to maintain law and order are are currently battling the protesters who are fighting back with stones and other weapons.

Residents of Karu, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, Orozo, Karshi among other towns in the area are trapped as residents and motorists alike have been asked to keep off the route until normalcy is restored.

Also people coming into Karu from the city center have been advised to keep off the area for now as there are no alternative rout to access the satellite town

