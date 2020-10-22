Sunday Ani

The gale of destruction sweeping across Lagos State following the #ENDSARS protest and subsequent curfew imposed on the state berthed in Mile 2, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state this morning.

Some hoodlums suspected to be ‘motor boys,’ were alleged to have mounted a blockade along Oshodi-Apapa Road by Mile 2 Bridge collecting phone and money from people. They were said to have been attacked by another group of roughnecks believed to have come Ajegunle axis leading to the death of one of the boys as well as burning of one trailer.

Residents of Amuwo Odofin Estate woke up to behold thick smoke on Mile 2 Bridge. The incident which happened around 7:30am forced the estate residents to come in their numbers to guard and protect their lives and property against the hoodlums who were almost surging into the estate. All the entrance gates into the estate were promptly closed as residents stood at alert waiting for any kind of skirmish.

However, findings by our correspondent also showed that SAMSUNG shop located around Apple Junction was attacked yesterday night by hoodlums, who looted the shop empty.

The hoodlums were also said to have made efforts to attack Shoprite at Amuwo Odofin but were repelled by superior military power.

As at the time of this report, the situation has been brought under control as security agents arrived on time to disperse them.