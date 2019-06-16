Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

News reaching us has that Jalingo, the Taraba State capital is currently under enormous tension as armed herdsmen have sustained an onslaught on Wuroru and other villages around the metropolis, shooting and burning down homes.

A resident Mr Jerry Tidri who spoke to our correspondent said that the invaders stormed the area around 4:30 pm and started shooting and burning down houses as the people scamper for safety.

“Since morning, there had been rumours everywhere that the herdsmen were coming to attack us today. We were all vigilant and sent out women and children out to ATC for safety. This evening, they arrived as was rumoured and have succeeded in burning down the whole of Wuroru village; they are even advancing toward Kofai and other villages.

“As at now, we don’t have any idea of the casualty figures yet as we are all running for our dear lives but definitely, there have been enormous casualties. Unfortunately, the soldiers who just came in this night are very busy molesting our youths rather than going after the attackers. This is a very frightening situation,” he lamented.

The state Police Public Relations Officer DSP David Misal, who confirmed the attack told our correspondent that the men of the command had been sufficiently mobilised to the affected areas to restore normalcy even as details of the said attacks were still very scanty.

Misal said that the chaotic situation around the state university at ATC was as a result of panic and assured that the command was doing everything to ensure that the situation did not degenerate further.