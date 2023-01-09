From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Jalingo, the Taraba State capital is in chaos as students of the state owned University are on rampage over cancellation of their semester examinations.

Both academic and Non Academic staff of the school resolved to boycott the examinations which was billed to start on Monday following the state government’s refusal to pay their ten months outstanding salaries.

Students who arrived in school on Monday morning ready for their examinations found the examinations halls locked and became agitated.

Daily Sun reports that shortly before midday however, the agitations which were basically mild at first became violent as students started burning tires on the roads and blocked major roads in town obstructing movements.

The students who are currently matching to the Government House and leaving a trail of confusion in their wake are insisting that if the state governor fails to clear the issues for them to take their examinations, their would be no elections in the state.

Staff of the institution last week protested round the school over non payment of their salaries and threatened to boycott the exams should the government fail to pay them.

The university staff led by Mr. Solomon Ishaya Audu the NASU Chairman and Bitrus Joseph Ajibauka the SSANU Chairman in their protest latter presented to the Vice Chancellor Professor Sunday Bako, demanded “the payment of the outstanding salary balance of March and June 2022, Payment of the outstanding responsibility and hazard allowances for September 2021, Payment of the 75% outstanding third party deductions of October 2021, Payment of the outstanding full salaries of July to December, 2022, Payment of the outstanding promotion arrears of the non academic staff, Payment of the Earned Administrative Allowances (EAA) for non-teaching staff on a ratio of 50:50 with the academic staff and the review of the usurpation of headship that are meant for the non-academic staff by the academic staff of (1), University Farm Manager, (ll) University Admission Officer (lll) Director CBT (iV) Directorf ICT (V) Directorf Sport”.

Meanwhile, Prof. Sunday Bako the vice Chancellor while addressing the protesting staff, assured that the university management and the government were working hard to meet the staff legitimates demands.

The state governor Darius Ishaku had said at a public function that he was never going to pay the lecturers for the months that they participated in the Nationwide strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU.

Our correspondent reports that vehicular movements is seriously affected in the town as the students are burning tires and campaign posters on the roads in protest, while the sheer number of youths on rampage has created serious panic in town.