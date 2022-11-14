From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has pronounced an indefinite adjournment in the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The adjournment made by Justice Binta Nyako is to await the decision of the Supreme Court on appeals that were lodged by both the Federal Government and Kanu’s defence team.

Whereas FG is challenging the Court of Appeal judgement that quashed the 15-count terrorism charge it entered against Kanu, on the other hand, the defendant, approached the apex court to query the legality of the appellate court’s decision to stay the execution of the order for his release from detention.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Mr. M.B. Abubakar, who appeared for the government, did not oppose application by Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, for the case to be adjourned to await Supreme Court’s decision.

Ozekhome however noted that his client was yet to be served with a copy of the fresh charge FG filed against him, saying his team only heard about it from the social media.