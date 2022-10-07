From Godwin Tsa, Abuja.

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has struck on the suit filed by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on secret trial of terrorism charges policy of the court.

The suit was struck out in Friday after it was withdrawn by the IPOB leader.

Kanu had dragged the Chief Judge before the court following the adoption of a Practice Direction which directed trial of terrorism related charges to be done in camera.

His grouse was that the secret trial policy effected shortly after the Federal Government slammed a 15-count treasonable felony charges against him constituted an infringement to his fundermental rights to fair trial.

At Friday’s proceedings when hearing was to commence, Kanu through his lawyer, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor announced that he was no longer interested in continuing with the suit.

Ejiofor subsequently applied that the matter be struck out in line with the wish of Kanu.

Speaking with newsmen on the issue, the counsel explained that the action was withdrawn following discovery that the secret trial of terrorism charges policy adopted during trial of Kanu was not targeted at his client.

Details later.