Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) on Friday approached the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to vacate its order proscribing it as a terrorist group.

The Federal government had on July 26, obtained an order declaring the activities of Shiite organization as a terrorist group.

Justice Nnkeoye Maha issued the order following an ex parte application by the Federal Government.

The judge granted the application which was moved by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr Dayo Apata.

In her ruling, she designated the activities of the Shiite organisation in any part of Nigeria “as acts of terrorism and illegality.”

In addition, the court barred “any person or group of persons” from participating in any form of activities involving the Islamic Movement of Nigeria “under any name or platform” in the country.

The court further ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation “to publish the order proscribing the respondent (Islamic Movement in Nigeria) in the official gazette and two national dailies.”

But in motion filed on Friday by Femi Falana (SAN), the IMN, the group among other prayers prayed the court to set aside, discharge and or vacate the exparte order of this Hon court made on 26 July 2019, declaring the activities of the respondent as amounting to act of terrorism and illegality.

The group equally asked for

”An order setting aside or vacating the order of the court proscribing the existence and activities of the respondent in any part of Nigeria

”An order restraining any person or group of person from participating in any manner in any of the activities of the respondent under any circumstance”.

Details later