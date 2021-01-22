Members of staff of the Sun Publishing Ltd, started the year 2021 on a glorious note with their annual Thanksgiving service on Friday which was held in its head office with the observance of all COVID-19 protocol.

This year’s edition featured Pastor Lazarus Mouka , of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church in Lagos. The cleric brought new insights with his preaching which gave hope and asked God Almighty to prosper the organisation.