Three persons including two House of Assembly members in Benue state are reportedly in a critical condition as several others persons are injured in an accident involving Governor Samuel Ortom’s led campaign convoy in Utonkon, Ado local government area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the accident happened at about 10:50am on Friday when the Governor Ortom was leading his entourage to Igumale, in continuation of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), governorship campaign across the state.

Eyewitness accounts said trouble started when the driver of a bus loaded with the PDP supporters lost control and rammed into a Jeep, a security vehicle and another bus in the convoy.

The motorcade in the convoy consisted of the state’s deputy governor, Engr Benson Abounu, Senator Abba Moro, House of Representatives and House of Assembly members from Benue south district among other top government and party officials in the state.

The eyewitness said, “the state legislators that were injured were member representing Kwande West State Constituency, Mr Sugh Abanyi and member representing Guma state constituency, Mr William Ortyom. “The accident involved four vehicles namely a bus, Hilux and two jeeps.” A correspondent who witnessed the accident reported that they escaped the accident by the whiskers as they bus they were traveling in were one vehicle away from the accidented vehicles.

The incidents was confirmed by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur.

He confirmed that three persons were injured band have been evacuated to the hospital.