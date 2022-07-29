Suspected thugs on Friday invaded St. Bridget Catholic Church ljesha, Surulere Lagos, and carted away registration machines and stopped officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission from registering residents of the area for the permanent voter card (PVC).

As at the time of filing this report, the Parish Priest of the church this reportedly locked up the church while people who came out to get registered scampered for safety.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity told journalists that the thugs invaded the venue, saying they wouldn’t be allowed to register because they won’t vote for their (thugs) candidate.

He claimed they destroyed INEC materials and carted away some registration items.

He added that the police have been mobilised to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.