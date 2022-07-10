* Confident APC will win 2023 elections because of better programmes

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

All Progressives Congress presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, Bola Tinubu has confirmed Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

This is even as he declares that the substantive vice presidential candidate is “competent, capable, reliable, and able.”

Tinubu made the disclosure to news men in Daura Katsina after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu who said he came to pay homage to Buhari as well as spent part of his holiday with the President, said he also came to discuss the issue of his running mate with him.

Asked the purpose of his visit, he said: “I really pay homage to him, and then share part of this holiday and lunch. And equally discourse, the question of my running mate substantial. The one that was holding the position withdrew today and already there is an announcement to replace him fully with a substantive candidate.

Asked who the candidate was he replied: “Kashim Shettima. I have not discussed with him. I have disclosed it to you, since I’ve disclosed this to the president.”

Asked why he settled for Shettima, he said: Because he’s competent, capable, reliable, and able.“

On how confident that his party will win the coming elections, he said: “We are going win. We are going to win Insha Allah. Because we are a progressive party, we have the focus on the Nigeria’s problems. We are facing the challenges squarely, we’re not running away from it. We have a better Programme for the people and about the people are ready to serve. Within a short period of time there will be a good foundation on infrastructure. We face challenges of terrorism, we know that. It’s only you know, a poor thinker and observer that I will not recognize the challenge. But once you recognize a challenge, you can prepare yourself very well to tackle it and defeat it. And that is what our party is all about.”