From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Governor of Lagos State Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday afternoon, emerged as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election.

Indications that he will emergence party’s candidate brightened on Tuesday night when seven aspirants, comprising the former governors of Akwa-Ibom, Godswill Akpabio, Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun, Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, his Jigawa State counterpart, Abubakar Badaru, former Speaker House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, Senator Ajayi Boroffice and the only female aspirant, Uju Ken Ohanenye, stepped down for him.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Asiwaju polled a total number of 1271 delegates votes to defeat the first and second runners-up, Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo polled a total number of 800 and 600 votes respectively.

While Amaechi, former Rivers governor scored a total number of 316 votes, the Vice President got a total number of 235 delegate votes to relegate the President of the Senate to the fourth position, after polling 152 votes.

Other aspirants that made appreciable impacts are the governors of Kogi, Yahaya Bello with 47 votes and his Ebonyi State counterpart, David Umahi who scored 38 votes and the governor of Cross-River State, Ben Ayade with 37 votes.

It was an unimpressive outing for aspirants like the former governor of Zamfara and Abia State, Ahmad Rufai Sani and Ogbonnaya Onu with four votes and one vote respectively.

Other aspirants like Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba with one vote and the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, Pastor Tunde Bakari, Tein Jack-Rich and Ikeobasi Mokelu that did not score any vote were the disappointing participants in the primary.

The number of void votes stood at 13.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .