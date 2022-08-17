The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in the residence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Tinubu, in company with his team, is meeting Obasanjo as part of his ongoing consultation and fence-mending process to actualise his presidential bid.

His chopper landed at 1pm within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Tinubu was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele and former governors Olusegun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel and other APC bigwigs, who were already on the ground.

The former Lagos State governor immediately went straight into a closed door meeting with Obasanjo at the penthouse residence within the OOPL.

In Tinubu’s entourage are House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Bisi Akande, Nuhu Ribadu among others.

The APC presidential candidate’s supporters had earlier thronged Obasanjo’s residence, turning it into campaign arena of some sort.

Daily Sun reports that this is the third time Tinubu would be visiting Ogun over his presidential bid.