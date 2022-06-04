From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu has indicated that former governor of Lagos State Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will face sanctions over his comments in Ogun State this week.

The APC National Leader and presidential aspirant was involved in an outburst in Ogun when he visited the state to campaign for delegates’ votes ahead of the presidential primary scheduled for Monday.

Although Mr Tinibu has since apologised and retracted his statement, the ruling pary chairman claimed that the apology was not enough, stressing that the presidential hopeful would face disciplinary action.

