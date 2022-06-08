BY PHILIP NWOSU

Former Governor Lagos and leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the presidential primaries of the APC, emerging the party’s presidential candidate in the general election schedule for February 2023.

Tinubu won the primaries overwhelmingly with a total vote of

His closest rival, the former Minister of Transport and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi scored 316 votes

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo scored 235 to emerge third place in the contested which featured 23 aspirants, with nine withdrawing from the race even before the contest could commence.

Details soon….

