From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Tipper Drivers Association in Anambra state this morning blocked the ever busy Onitsha River Niger Bridgehead over alleged extortion by security operatives in the area.

The drivers who came out as early as possible used their vehicles to block the road causing serious gridlocks.

The motorists and commuters were stranded as the road was totally blocked, stopping those either coming into Onitsha or those going out of Asaba, Delta state.

It was gathered that trouble started when the tipper drivers rejected and refused the payment of N1000 to a security operative leading to the bursting of tyre of one of the tippers by an officer at bridgehead which angered the drivers for protest.

The President-General of Great Tipper Drivers Association Comrade Ebuka Unekwe said that their action was due to incessant molestations and dehumanizing treatment meted out on them by security officers in the area.

He said that they will not clear the road until government intervenes and they replace the bursted tyre and caution security agents from collecting illegal fees from them.