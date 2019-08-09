Noah Ebije, Kaduna

There is no going and coming to Kaduna from Abuja as trailer drivers were said to have barricaded the highway following alleged shooting of one of their members by the police.

This has resulted to no arrival of national daily newspapers coming to Kaduna from Abuja at the time of this report.

Only Daily Trust Newspaper that was delivered from Kano is now on sale in Kaduna.

The State police command spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo did not pick his call at the time of filing this report.

The incident was said to have occurred early hours of today around Rijana area of the Highway.

Details later.