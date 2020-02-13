The Federal government on Thursday re-arraigned the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, on amended charges of treasonable felony and conspiracy.

Although the defendants were re-arraigned, the trial could not proceed following the inability of the prosecution to serve them with copies of the electronic Video Compact Disc it intended to rely on.

In the circumstances, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, granted the prosecution’s request for two weeks to compile the materials and have them served to the defence.

The Prosecution counsel Aminu Alilu, while responding to the request for the VCDs by defence counsel, Mr Abdul Mahmud, said the AGF which newly took over the case from the Department of State Services was not aware of the court’s order for the service of the materials on the defence.

He assured the court that the prosecution was much ready for the case and would present its witnesses within four days.

The judge fixed March 11 to 13 for trial.