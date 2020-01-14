Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

Consequently, the apex court has ordered that the Certificate of Return issued to Ihedioha by the Independent National Electoral Commission as winner of the March 9 election be withdrawn.

The Supreme Court equally ordered that Senator Uzodinma be issued with a Certificate of Return by INEC and sworn in as the validly-elected governor of Imo State.