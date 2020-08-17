FROM GODWIN TSA, ABUJA

The Bayelsa state governorship election tribunal sitting in Abuja has annulled the election of Governor Duoye Diri, of Bayelsa state.

The Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDPP) had approached the tribunal seeking the cancellation of the election because it was excluded from the exercise.

The Advanced Nigerian Democratic Party (ANDP) through its national chairman, Charles Ogboli and its candidate, King Lucky George filed the petition seeking the nullification of the November 19, 2019 governorship election and order of a fresh election on grounds its party and logo was not included in the ballot papers for the election.

Counsel to ANDP, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN) informed the tribunal that the primary of the party was monitored by INEC, adding that their witnesses, including the commission admitted that the party was excluded from the election.

The tribunal ruling can, however, still be challenged at the appeal court.

Monday’s ruling comes two days after the tribunal dismissed three other petitions against the election of Mr Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Diri, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was sworn in as governor after the supreme court sacked David Lyonas governor-elect 24 hours before his inauguration.

The apex court based its rulings on the premise that Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo, running mate of the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), presented forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).