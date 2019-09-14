Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, has dismissed the petition filed by the Ogun State governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) Abdul Kabir Adekunle Akinlade, challenging the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Abiodun, who was candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9 governorship election, had polled 241,670 votes to emerge winner as against Akinlade who scored 222,153 votes.

But Akinlade and his party in a petition marked EPT/OG/GOV/01/19 had raised issues of lack of qualification and over-voting against Abiodun.

The petitioner had alleged that Abiodun’s Form CF001 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) contained false information, claiming the electoral body aided his qualification through the form.

According to the petitioner, the alleged false information was fundamental in nature to Abiodun’s qualification to contest March 9 election.

The chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Yusuf Halilu, while reading the judgement, which lasted for five hours, on Saturday, declared that the petitioner “not only failed, but irredeemably failed” to prove that the information contained in Abiodun’s Form CF001 was false and that INEC aided his qualification.

The panel also upheld that Abiodun was duly elected and returned by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the poll.

The panel further described argument canvassed by the counsel and the evidences given by the petitioner’s witnesses during the hearing as “lazy, shallow and deficient.”

On the alleged over-voting, the panel held that out of over 1,000 polling units where illegalities and irregularities were alleged, the petitioner only called 34 polling units agents who testified before the tribunal.

According to the tribunal, “the scanty and insufficient” witnesses called by petitioner showed irredeemable damage has been done to the petition.

The tribunal submitted that petitioner’s witnesses failed to tender smart card reports and the voter’s register to justify alleged irregularities at the polling.

“The petitioner failed woefully to prove that the respondent did not score the majority of lawful votes cast and we so hold.