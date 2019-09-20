Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The petition filed by governorship candidate of APC in Delta State, Great Ogboru, has been dismissed by the election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba.

Ogboru had challenged the return of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP as the winner of the March 9, 2019, election by INEC.

Chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Suleiman Belgore, threw out the petition in its entirety in a judgment on Friday.

The tribunal held that the petitioners failed to prove that Okowa was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast in the election.

Justice Belgore held that the petition was opportunistic and gold-digging, and dismissed it.