Several persons were crushed to death by a hit-and-run truck driver along Ogunusi Road, Grammar School bus stop, Lagos State.

It was learnt that the persons mainly school children were killed as they were going home from school after closing time and wanted to cross the road when the truck ran over them.

The driver was reportedly chased to the Ogba area where he was arrested.

“I have never witnessed such a terrible scene in my life. I saw about 15 pupils lying lifeless on the floor. The incident occurred around 2 pm,” a witness told sunnewsonline.com.

Details soon…

