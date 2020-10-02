United States president Donald Trump and his wife Melanie Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump confirmed on Fox News on Thursday evening that he and First Lady Melania Trump were awaiting the results of coronavirus tests following his top aide Hope Hicks’s positive test.

Trump’s doctor confirmed that the president and first lady would “remain at home within the White House during their convalescence”. How long this convalescence lasts will depend on how ill the pair get. Even if Trump tests negative within the next 14 days, he will almost certainly be unable to attend rallies in three key states – Wisconsin, Florida and Arizona – as well as the next presidential debate, which is scheduled for 15 October.

The CDC guidelines for people who have tested positive state that they should inform all close contacts.

