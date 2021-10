From Aloysius Attah

Gunmen invaded security office at Central Body Neighbourhood Watch, Ogrute, Enugu-Ezike, Igbo –Eze North LGA, Enugu State around 1am this morning.

Two security personnel including their former Commander were killed, others

injured. Patrol vehicles and office burnt

Details later…

