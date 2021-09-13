From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Two soldiers mounting road block before the Kabba Correctional Centre are said to have been killed with one fatally injured when gunmen invaded the prison facility in the early hours of Monday releasing over 100 prisoners.

The soldiers were said to have mounted a routine check point about 50 metres before the prison situated along Lokoja- Okebukun- Kabba- highway when the hoodlums came and rained bullets on them before they invaded the prison facility.

An eye witness account said the gunmen also sprayed bullets on an uncompleted building where the soldiers normally hibernate before they broke into the Correctional Centre and released over 100 inmates

The account said some of the correctional officers on guard were fatally injured while one of the soldiers who made attempt to flee away was also hit in the leg.

A source also confirmed that some of the prisoners were rearrested at about 8.00 am on Monday beside Kudon Hotel, Kabba when they made efforts to board a vehicle to escape to Ilorin

Confirming the incident, the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 8, Ayuba Edeh, said the State Commissioner of Police and other heads of security agencies have swung into action to do an assessment of the cause of the jailbreak.

Our correspondent also learnt that the state controller of the correctional service along with the state security adviser, Jerry Omodara have as at the time of writing this report gone to Kabba for on-the-spot assessment.

