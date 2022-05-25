From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate after he won the primaries of the party which held on Wednesday at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, the state capital.

Announcing the scores, the returning officer for PDP, Bode Ojomo disclosed that out of the 851 votes cast, Uba polled 731 votes to defeat four other aspirants and clinch the Party’s ticket. His closest opponent, Deputy Governor of the State, Engr Benson Abounu scored 81 votes.

It was further observed that while voting was ongoing, six of the aspirants who also purchased nomination forms to participate in the primaries announced announced that they have stepped down for Uba.

Those who stepped down include Paul Orhii, Chile Igbawua, Susan Waya, Paul Ubwa and Dominics Akaha.

Others who went ahead to contest with Uba are former Education Commissioner, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, Engr. Ben Akaakar, Terkaa Ucha and former Director General of Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Paul Angya.

Ben Akaakar polled zero vote, Dennis Ityavyar scored two votes, Dominic Ucha and Paul Angya got one vote each while 20 invalid votes were also recorded.

Responding shortly after he was announced winner of the primaries, Uba thanked all delegates and fellow aspirants for choosing him saying “Thank you so much. I cannot take this for granted.”

Uba who noted that the day was one of his happiest moments in life enjoined the delegates and other contestants to teem up with him to ensure victory for the party during the general election.

Congratulating Mr Uba and the state PDP, Governor Samuel Ortom said “A man can receive nothing except he is given from above. This one too, God has done it and we return all glory to Him.

Maintaining that the victory is not for him or Uba but for PDP and the entire Benue state, the Governor assured that the party will support the candidate of the party and ensure his victory in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

“We will give him the support that he will need going forward not just as a candidate but the support to win election.

“PDP will not allow any party to take over from us. We are ready to continue and that is why the primaries are conducted in a peaceful, free and fair atmosphere.”

Ortom therefore urged all party members to keep faith with the party and work hard towards her victory come 2023.