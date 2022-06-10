From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on two local governments in Enugu North Senatorial District off the state.

The affected local governments are Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, the curfew which takes effect from today, Friday, June 10, will be between the hours of 6pm to 6am.

According to the statement, the curfew is “Pursuant to Executive Order No. 3, 2022 and consequent upon security challenges in Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South Local Government Areas of Enugu State.”

Gov. Ugwuanyi it further noted imposed the curfew in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 215 (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The SSG’s statement directed the Chairmen of the two Council areas, the Forest Guard and Neighbourhood Watch Officers of the affected council areas to ensure strict compliance with the Executive Order.

Also the Enugu State Commissioner of Police was to take all lawful measures to enforce the order, “including arrest and prosecution of defaulters.”

