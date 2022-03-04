From Paulinus Aidoghie and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Four hundred and fifteen Nigerians have arrived the Nnamani Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Romania, as a result of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

The Daily Sun Newspapers gathered that the returnees arrived the country at about 7:15 A.M

They were supposed to arrive the country from the war-torn Ukraine on Wednesday but that did not happen.