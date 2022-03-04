From Paulinus Aidoghie and Okwe Obi, Abuja
Four hundred and fifteen Nigerians have arrived the Nnamani Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Romania, as a result of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.
The Daily Sun Newspapers gathered that the returnees arrived the country at about 7:15 A.M
They were supposed to arrive the country from the war-torn Ukraine on Wednesday but that did not happen.
No official reason was given for the failed operations.
Journalists had waited for hours at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, to cover the arrival earlier billed for 4 P.M yesterday.
Azman and Airpeace Airlines left Nigeria for the inaugural evacuation of the returnees, hence subsequent airlines would commence flights to evacuate more stranded Nigerians.
