Chijioke Agwu ,Abakaliki

Umahi confirmed his positive status on Saturday in a statement in Abakaliki.

He said consequently he had directed his Deputy Dr. Kelechi Igwe, to take over the reigns of power in the interim.

He stated that he has not showed any of the symptoms of the virus but had isolated himself alongside other of his aides who also tested positive for the virus in line with the NCDC protocols.

Umahi urged the people of the state to take the fight against the pandemic very seriously by adhering to all the precautionary measures put in place by government, NCDC and the World Health Organization to checkmake the deadly virus.

The Ebonyi governor is the second governor in the South East to test positive for the virus after Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who just reportedly recovered.