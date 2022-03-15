The people of Uburu, Okposi and Uguwlangwu clans in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State Tuesday converged at Obiozara, the Headquarters of Ohaozara local government area of the state to protest the federal High Court ruling Which ordered Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, to vacate their offices for defecting from Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area,Mrs. Nkechinyere Iyioku and the National President of Akubaraoha Youths Assembly (AYA),Mr. Mark Onu,and other stakeholders from the area led the protesters.

The people described the judgement as unfair, and declared their unalloyed support and solidarity to the Governor and his deputy.

Addressing the people, Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area and Chairman of ALGON in the state ,Mrs Nkechinyere Iyioku, urged the appellate courts to dismiss the ruling of the Federal High Court and reinstate the Governor and his Deputy to enable them finish the numerous on going projects in the state.

