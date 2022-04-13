From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Suspected gunmen at early hours of today killed four policemen at Atani police station in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state.

The unknown gunmen who stormed the police station at about 1.am after killing the police officer set part of the station ablaze.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who confirm the incident said that quick intervention of police commissioner to the place dislodged the hoodlums.

He said that the commissioner of police and other police officers at about 1.3am stormed the place and engaged the hoodlums to flee from the station.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“It is unfortunate incident that we lost our four police officers while the hoodlums burnt part of the station when the hoodlums attacked the police station at about 1.am today.

“The commissioner led patrol team to the place at 1.30am. The quick intervention of police brought the situation under control because the hoodlums were engaged. The attack will not deter us in carrying out our duty. We have launched manhunt to the perpetrators of the crime” Ikenga stated.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .