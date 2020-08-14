Paul Orude Bauchi

The Bauchi State House of Assembly has been thrown into mourning as police confirmed the gruesome murder of a member representing Dass Constituency of the state, Musa Mante Baraza.

Police spokesman in the state Mr. Ahmed Wakili, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) confirmed through the telephone on Friday morning that the member was attacked and killed by yet to be identified gunmen late Thursday night at his residence in Dass.

Though the police said the aim of the attack is yet to be ascertained and that the gunmen are suspected to be armed robbers who invaded his house at the wee hours of the Thursday night.

Wakili added that His two wives and one year old child were reportedly abducted by the gunmen and no trace of them had been established as of the time of this report.

He however said that a crack team of Police personnel led by the Dass Divisional Police Officer have mobilized to the area to commence immediate investigation to be able to track down the gunmen.

It will be recalled that the late lawmaker was one the members of the Assembly who tested positive to COVID-19 infection.

