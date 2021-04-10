By Rita Okoye

Nollywood mourns again as veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Bruno Iwuoha has been confirmed dead.

Bruno died after battling with diabetes and going blind for years.

His painful dead was made known by close associates and filmmaker, Derik Zai who revealed that the actor died at the National Hospital, Abuja.

According to him, Chief Bruno has been in coma for about 3 weeks, and everything done to stabilize him couldn’t bring him back to life.

His remains has been deposited at the hospital mortuary.

His family members is yet to put out official notice and announce his burial arrangements.