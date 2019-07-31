Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Deputy Registrar of West African Examinations Council in charge of School Registration, Mr. Henry Adewumi has told the Presidential election petition tribunal that President Muhammadu Buhari obtained a Cambridge University West African Examination certificate with five credits.

President Buhari’s WAEC certificate was yesterday tendered before the tribunal by his lead counsel, Chief Wole Olanikpekun ( SAN).

The said certificate documents was tendered alongside a group photograph he took with his classmates at Provisional Secondary School Katsina State, in 1961.

Other documents tendered were the collection receipt for the result, CTC of confidential result sheet of University of Cambridge West African School Certificate, 1961, for Provincial Secondary School Katsina which showed Buhari with his classmates. Group Photographs of Form 6 students of his set in school, as well as printout of online news publication of January 22, 2015, with respect to the set. Olanipekun also tendered Certificate of compliance for the documents as prescribed in section 24 of Evidence Act, and a letter of commendation from a Commandant of the US Army to General Akin Ade in June 13, 1980, concerning President Buhari.

Meanwhile, Atiku’s lawyer, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, challenged admissibility of the documents.

While objecting to them, he described the first set of documents as “very strange” adding that he would subsequently adduce reasons why the Buhari’s certificate which he said was never pleaded nor listed by the 2nd Respondent, lacked probative value.