From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). said the Nigerian armed forces working alongside the police, DSS and other security agencies have arrested the masterminds and attackers of the Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state.

The CDS, who is currently meeting with media executives at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja gave the names of those arrested as Idris Ojo, 32, Jimoh Ibrahim, 39.

He also said the military and the security agencies were working hard to secure the release of the victims of the Kaduna train attack.

Details later…