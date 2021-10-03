By Rita Okoye

White Money has emerged the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show season six, while Liquorose came second.

Hazel Oyeze Onou who is popularly known as White money is a Nigerian businessman, comedian, musician, actor, and Reality TV Star.

As the winner of Big Brother Naija Reality Show Season 6, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Edition, White Money is entitled to 30 Million Naira Cash Prize, Funded Abeg Digital Wallet, Bitcoins from Patricia, An Apartment from Revolution Plus Properties, and more.

He was born on the 6th of June, 1992, and hails from Awhum town in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria. He is a housemate at the 6th Season (Shine Ya Eye) of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

White Money’s winning was achieved due to the love Nigerians showed him throughout his stay in the house. There was so much likeness and fondness for White Money.