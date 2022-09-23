The Governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike has accused the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu of working against his emergence as presidential candidate of the party.

Wike alleged that Ayu, called many presidential aspirants to withdraw for Atiku Abubakar, who eventually picked the ticket.

He mentioned some of those contacted to withdraw for Atiku as Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed: his Sokoto counterpart Aminu Tambuwal and former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

He alleged Ayu also threatened to resign as chairman if he emerged the candidate, stating the National Chairman manipulated the process for the victory of Atiku.

Wike spoke on a live interview on ChannelsTV explaining that the Presidential candidate of the party cannot come from the North and the Chairman of the party also coming from the North.

He insist that the National Chairman of the Party must come from the South in the event the Presidential Candidate has emerged from the north.

