The Independent National Electora Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the announcement of result and subsequent declaration of a winner in the Anambra Governorship election, pending the determination of election in Ihiala Local Government area.

The election in Ihiala LGA has been fixed for Tuesday November 9, 2021, the election was initially suspended due crisis in that area.

MEANWHILE the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, is leading in the Anambra governorship election held on Saturday.

From the 19 local governments’ results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, the former Central Bank of Nigeria’s governor won in 17.

More details soon…

