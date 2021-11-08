The Independent National Electora Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the announcement of result and subsequent declaration of a winner in the Anambra Governorship election, pending the determination of election in Ihiala Local Government area.
The election in Ihiala LGA has been fixed for Tuesday November 9, 2021, the election was initially suspended due crisis in that area.
MEANWHILE the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, is leading in the Anambra governorship election held on Saturday.
From the 19 local governments’ results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, the former Central Bank of Nigeria’s governor won in 17.
This doesn’t make sense. Out of 200k total votes cast APGA has half already (approximately100k). You need to have majority of the votes plus win 25% in all LGAs. APGA has already won 17 out of 19 with only one LGA remaining. Is INEC saying the registered voters in Nnewi LGA is more than enough to overcome the 50k vote deficit of the nearest contender to APGA? Or that APGaA would not get 25% votes in Nnewi? That would take at least 100k registered and acridited voters in Nnewi, more than half of the other 19 LGAs put together. I doubt it. Point? A winner should have been declared last night.