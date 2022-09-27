From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Director-General, Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Simon Lalong, has explained that the decision to postpone the inauguration and other activities of the campaign council indefinitely was to accommodate new additions.

The composition of the council has been enmeshed in controversies due to the rift and cold war between the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on one side, some APC governors and the leadership of the council, over the exclusion of certain names in the campaign list.

However, reacting to the situation in a statement he personally signed, Lalong, who doubles as the governor of Plateau State, announced the cancellation of the activities for the inauguration.

Titled; ‘Adjustment of the timetable of activities earmarked to commence campaigns by the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campqign council, Lalong however promised that; “a new date and timetable of events will be announced soon.”

The statement read: “recall that we had earlier earmarked a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to officially kick-off our campaigns for the 2023 presidential elections.

“We had also announced that the members of the Campaign Council report at the Campaign Headquarters on that day to collect their letters of appointments.

“However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the time-table of these activities in order to ensure everyone is on board before activities officially commence. Consequently, the activities earlier announced for the 28th of September will no longer hold,” he emphatically announced.

Reacting further, Governor Lalong quipped that; “as the ruling and most attractive party in Nigeria, we understand the sacrifices and understanding of our teeming members who are more than willing to volunteer themselves for this great task ahead. It also shows the enormous love that the party members have for our candidates.”