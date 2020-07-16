The Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike on Thursday stormed the residence of Joy Nunieh, former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and allegedly freed her from police siege.

The governor arrived at her residence in the state on Thursday morning and allegedly ordered armed policemen on the ground to leave.

He then proceeded to enter the house and was seen driving her off alongside his convoy.

Policemen was reported to have laid siege at Nunieh’s residence hours to her appearance before a national assembly panel investigating the NDDC.

More to follow…