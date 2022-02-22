From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Nyesom Wike and Udom Emmanuel are to lead twenty others as members of National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council/Election Management Team for the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State Constituency bye-elections scheduled for saturday, February 26, 2022 in Cross River State.

Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Sen. Liyel Imoke, Donald Duke, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, Sens Gershom Bassey, Prof. Sandy Onor, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Hon. Daniel Asuquo, Hon. Essien Ekpenyong and Hon. Ikem Venatius Ayabie, the state chairman.

Chief Dan Orbih is to serve as the Secretary of the committee just as the Directorate of Organization and Mobilization shall serve as secretariat for the council.

This is contained in a press statement titled “PDP Constitutes Campaign Council for Cross River Bye-Elections and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, and made available to joirnalists in Calabar.

The statement advised members to work towards the victory of the party in the state.