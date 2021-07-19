From John Adams, Minna

Barely two months after the sudden death it Registrar, late Professor Godswill Obioma, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi as the new Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO).

Professor Dantani Wushishi, who is the first indigenous Registrar of the Examination body, became the 7th substantive Registrar of NECO.

A letter dated 16th July, signed by the Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu, said that the appointment is for an initial tenure of five years.

NECO is a statement in Minna on Monday by the Head Information Unit, Mallam Azeez Sani said that the appointment took effect from the 12th of July.

A Professor of Science Education, an indigene of Niger State, Wushishi was born on 5th April 1965 and hail from Wushishi Local Government Area of the state.

Professor Wushishi was a lecturer in the Faculty of Education, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, before he transferred his service to the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

He has held other positions in the education sector, among which are Post Graduate Coordinator, Department of Science Education, Federal University of Technology, Minna; Sub-Dean School of Science and Science Education, FUT, Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, FUT Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

Until his appointment as Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof Wushishi was a Professor of Science Education (Chemistry) at the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

An erudite scholar, Prof Wushishi has many scholarly publications to his credit. He is married and blessed with Children.

It could be recalled that the late Professor Godswill Obioma died as the 6th Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Examinations Body.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.