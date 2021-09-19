Yousef earlier became the next Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6 housemate, to be evicted from the reality television show.

Born Yusuf Garba, the ex-housemate hails from Nassarawa State.

Prior to joining the reality TV show, Yousef was a high school teacher, model and trainer.

Though out of competition to win a grand prize of N90m, Yousef leaves with a total of N2.37m in winnings.

Following his eviction, Yousef is the 16th housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye house.

