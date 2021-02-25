From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Hundreds of youths under the umbrella of Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), and others have shut down the headquarters of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in protest.

The Youths in their large numbers barricaded the NGF office located at Lake Chad Crescent, Maitama, Abuja, as early as 9am denying staff and guests opportunities to access the office.

Their peaceful action temporarily caused pandemonium as commuters were forced to take alternative routes to their homes and offices.

President of the Union, Chinonso Obasi, who led the protest said the decision to stage the protest to drive home their message to the governors after the expiration of their ultimatum to the Governors to rise to the occasion of quality primary healthcare services to Nigerians.

The youths occupied the gate of the NGF office for several hours, insisting they be attended to by the Director General of the NGF or any other senior member of the Forum.

After few hours of peaceful protest, their letter of request were received by the Secretariat of NGF with a promise to expedite the process of reviving the primary health care system.

Details later…