One person has been confirmed dead and several others injured, following a midnight attack by some suspected herdsmen on Shafaron and Kodomti communities, in Numan local government area of Adamawa State.

The source said one local has been killed and several others injured as a result of the midnight onslaught on these communities.

The local source, confirmed to our correspondent that the suspected killer herdmen had descended on the two villages at about 12 midnight in large numbers, laid siege to Shaforon and Kodumti villages shooting sporadically.

Our correspindent further gathered that two of the attackers had been gunned down by security operatives.

The Adamawa State police command, through its spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the attack describing the attackers as cattle rustlers.

“One of the attackers was killed in the crossfire with security operatives and his corpse has been deposited at the Numan hospital mortuary.

“The CP has dispatched additional operatives to join other security agencies to comb the bushes in the area and arrest the fleeing cattle rustlers,” he said.

The profile and context of the attack however does not lend credence to the ‘cattle rustlers’ narrative as put forward by the police spokeperson, as the communities attacked are largely a farming community and the attack fits the profile of herdsmen attacks that have plagued the area for years.

The communities had in the last three years, been a target of incessant attacks by suspected herdsmen.

Despite numerous reports by locals citings that the attackers had always come in droves, it has always remained an unexplained mystery why they have never been nabbed in their numbers by security operatives considering the time in which they have been operating.